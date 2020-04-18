Ludhiana ACP dies of Covid-19, taking coronavirus toll in Punjab to 16

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:29 IST

LUDHIANA: Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kumar Kohli, 52, died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ludhiana on Saturday afternoon, taking the Covid-19 toll in Punjab to 16.

He was admitted to the Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital after he tested positive on April 13.

Hospital sources said he died due to multiple organ failure before the plasma therapy could be administered.

This is the second Covid-19 death in Ludhiana in the past two days and the fifth since the pandemic struck.

On Friday, a revenue official (kanungo), Gurmel Singh, died of coronavirus infection.

Kohli’s wife, who also tested positive, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Four officials, who were in contact with the ACP before he was diagnosed with Covid-19, are also hospitalised after they tested positive. They are sub inspector Arshpreet Kaur, driver Prabhjot Singh, assistant sub inspector Sukhdev Singh and district mandi officer Jasbir Kaur.