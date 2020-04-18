e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana ACP dies of Covid-19, taking coronavirus toll in Punjab to 16

Ludhiana ACP dies of Covid-19, taking coronavirus toll in Punjab to 16

Hospital sources said the police official died due to multiple organ failure before the plasma therapy could be administered; his wife besides four officials in contact with him are hospitalised

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Assistant commissioner of police Anil Kumar Kohli, 52, is the second official to have died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana in the past two days. Revenue official (kanungo) Gurmail Singh, 58, died due to coronavirus disease on Friday.
Assistant commissioner of police Anil Kumar Kohli, 52, is the second official to have died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana in the past two days. Revenue official (kanungo) Gurmail Singh, 58, died due to coronavirus disease on Friday.(HT file photo)
         

LUDHIANA: Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kumar Kohli, 52, died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ludhiana on Saturday afternoon, taking the Covid-19 toll in Punjab to 16.

He was admitted to the Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital after he tested positive on April 13.

Hospital sources said he died due to multiple organ failure before the plasma therapy could be administered.

This is the second Covid-19 death in Ludhiana in the past two days and the fifth since the pandemic struck.

On Friday, a revenue official (kanungo), Gurmel Singh, died of coronavirus infection.

Kohli’s wife, who also tested positive, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Four officials, who were in contact with the ACP before he was diagnosed with Covid-19, are also hospitalised after they tested positive. They are sub inspector Arshpreet Kaur, driver Prabhjot Singh, assistant sub inspector Sukhdev Singh and district mandi officer Jasbir Kaur.

top news
LIVE| 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE| 991 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Economic action in non-hotspot zones begins April 20, Rajnath Singh reviews
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
Lockdown 2.0: Nitish Kumar gets flak for not evacuating students from Kota
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
In Cong’s team on Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi a member. Manmohan Singh heads it
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news