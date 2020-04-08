Ludhiana: Azad Nagar residents stage protest amid lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:25 IST

Irked over clogged sewer lines for the last four months, residents of Azad Nagar in ward number 47 staged a protest against councillor Priya Kaira on Wednesday. Ignoring the curfew and throwing the social distancing norms to the wind, the residents gathered at the office of the councillor and demanded immediate action.

The residents said that Kaira has failed to a find a concrete solution to the problem due to which they are bearing the brunt as the sewer water has accumulated on the roads which emanates a foul smell. Few of the residents said that the accumulated sewer water has also entered their houses.

The residents had also staged a protest against the councillor at the office of municipal corporation (MC) in January.

Pritampal Singh Pali Dang, a resident, said, “The councillor has failed to pay heed to the problem due to which we have been forced to protest amid the curfew. At a time when the administration is encouraging hygiene, the sewer water has accumulated on the street and spreading foul smell in the area. It also leads to road accidents and a resident had also suffered a fracture after his two-wheeler skidded on the road around four months back.”

Meanwhile, councillor Kaira said, “The population density has increased in the area due to which the sewer lines are not able to cope up with the pressure. Staff has already been deputed to clean the sewer lines and the problem would be resolved by Thursday.”