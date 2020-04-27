Ludhiana bizman converts Innova vehicle into spray machine to disinfect public places

cities

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:32 IST

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, Ludhiana-based industrialist, Kanwaljit Singh Dhillon, 54, of Karnail Singh Nagar, modified his Toyota Innova (a compact multi-purpose vehicle) and transformed it into a spray machine to disinfect public places.

Kanwaljit said he decided to spray sanitisers and disinfect public places to help the city fight the coronavirus outbreak.

He said when he did not find any vehicle to spray sanitisers, he modified his Toyota Innova vehicle and converted it into spray machine.

Owner of a sewing machine parts factory, Dhillon said his father, Pooran Singh Dhillon, was his inspiration. He said Pooran had established a free canteen for soldiers in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war.

He fills the vehicle with 40kg sanitiser at a time and sprays it in public places.

“I get sanitisers from local area councillors and sometimes from non-governmental organisations (NGOs)). I have sprayed sanitisers in colonies, religious places and parks across the city,” said Kanwaljit.

“The spray machine, which I have developed myself, can be operated while driving the vehicle. I can cover up to 25km after filling the machine,” he added.

Kanwaljit was active member of All India Student Federation during his college days. Kanwaljit said they had initiated the struggle for free passes for students and for employment in 1982. Kanwaljit was arrested and sent to Burail Jail, where he had spent one and a half months.