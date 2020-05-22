e-paper
Ludhiana BJP unit welcomes newly appointed district president

On Wednesday, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma had handed over the command of the Ludhiana BJP president’s post to Pushpinder Singhal, who has replaced Jatinder Mittal

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Bharatiya Janata Party workers felicitating newly appointed district president of Ludhiana, Pushpinder Singhal, in Ludhiana on Friday.
Bharatiya Janata Party workers felicitating newly appointed district president of Ludhiana, Pushpinder Singhal, in Ludhiana on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

Pushpinder Singhal, who was appointed as the district president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Ludhiana unit two days ago, was welcomed by the workers at the party office on Friday.

The occasion was kept a low key affair and only few party workers were present to welcome the newly appointed district president.

On Wednesday, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma had handed over the command of the Ludhiana BJP president’s post to Singhal, who has replaced Jatinder Mittal.

Kamal Chatly and Gurdev Sharma Debi were being considered as the frontrunners for the post. In February, intense lobbying was witnessed from both the leaders during Ashwani Sharma’s visit to Guru Nanak Bhawan.

40-YEAR ASSOCIATION WITH PARTY

Singhal has been associated with the BJP for nearly 40 years. District media in-charge Satish Kumar said Singhal had started his political career in 1980 from BJP Yuva Morcha. Besides he remained district secretary for two consecutive terms -- once he was nominated as general secretary and six times, he served as the district vice-president.

Addressing the party workers, Singhal said he would try his best to strengthen the organisational set-up of the party and raise the issues “to expose the misrule of the ruling Congress government in the state.”

