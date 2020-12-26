Ludhiana blind murder cracked: Victim’s brother, 3 contract killers arrested

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:05 IST

Police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a man whose body was found on Bahadurke Road on November 2, with the arrest of four persons, including the victim’s brother.

The brother, identified as Ashok Kumar of Kishangunj,Bihar, had been residing in Mohalla Banda Bahadar Colony, Bahadurke Road. He had hired three contract killers, Azad Alam, Pawan Kumar and Monu, all residents of Kishangunj of Bihar, to execute the crime police said.

The victim, Raj, was bludgeoned to death with bricks when he was returning from work.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Bhagirath Meena said that during the course of investigation, it emerged that Ashok was involved in an illicit relationship with the victim’s wife.

Ashok was picked up for questioning and confessed to hiring contract killers to kill Raj so that he could marry his wife.

Deal struck at Rs 50,000

He said that the deal was struck at Rs 50,000 and he had paid a token amount of Rs 20,000 to them, while the rest was to be paid after they killed Raj.

Police have recovered the brick used in the crime, motorcycle and mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were presented before a court and further sent on remand.