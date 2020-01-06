Ludhiana: Chilly days on cards, thundershowers too

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:39 IST

Incessant rain throughout the day brought the maximum temperature down to 12°C on Monday. Experts at the meteorology department of the Punjab Agricultural University said cloud cover may provide some respite from the dipping mercury during the night.

The meteorological department observatory in PAU had recordered 4.4mm rain till the afternoon. As per KK Gill, assistant professor, agricultural meteorology, PAU, cloudy conditions will prevail for the next few days.

As per the weather forecast, thundershowers will be more intense on Tuesday while some respite is likely on Thursday.

Experts said the rain will add to the chill in January. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 12°C, six degrees below the average temperature recorded during the month, the minimum temperature remained at 10°C, four degrees higher than the average temperature. The relative humidity level also remained over 90%.

Gill said there will no change in the temperature in the coming days as well.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 15°C, while the minimum temperature was 11°C. A sunny morning had followed light showers Saturday night and there has been no respite since then.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 16°C whereas minimum was 6°C.

The weatherman had said that the cloud cover and rain were largely due to the Western Disturbances.