Ludhiana city bus service resumes operations

Ludhiana city bus service resumes operations

The officials said that the service would soon resume on other routes as well

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The service received a low response on the first day
The service received a low response on the first day
         

After a three and a half month halt, the city bus service resumed operations here on Monday. The service was resumed only on the clock-tower to Sahnewal route and received a low response on the first day.

In the absence of the service, the residents had been opting for auto-rickshaws, which charge up to Rs 20 per ride in comparison to Rs 5 charged by the city bus service.

The officials said that the service would soon resume on other routes as well.

As per the officials, the contractor has also sought a hike in the fare citing rising diesel price and low footfall, but the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to take the final decision on the same.

Jaskirat Singh, city bus contractor, said, “We have been demanding a hike for a long time. A reminder was also given to the authorities a few days back.”

Despite repeated attempts, Hindustan Times couldn’t reach MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal for comments.

Before being put to a halt after the imposition of curfew in the state in March, the city bus service used to ferry around 3,500 passengers on a daily basis on four routes including Sahnewal to clock tower, Kohara to bus stand, Dugri to Metro supermarket and railway station to Meharban.

