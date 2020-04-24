Ludhiana civil hospital told to serve protein-rich food to Covid-19 patients

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:07 IST

A day after 72-year-old Surinder Kuar, a Covid-19 positive patient, was heard stating on camera that she was not served hot food while she was being treated for the virus at the civil hospital, the department of health and family welfare, Punjab, on Friday issued a circular instructing the hospital to serve protein-rich meal to the patients.

The circular reads that the patient in isolation should be served protein-rich meal comprising eggs, paneer, milk and seasonal fruits.

Recently, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who is currently admitted at SPS Hospital, Sherpur Chowk, has accused the staff of Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) located on Chandigarh Road for starving him for food.

Even the family of retired Kanungo, who died of coronavirus, had accused the DMC&H for not offering food.

In another case, district mandi officer (DMO) Jasvir Kaur, who was tested positive for COVID-19, was at loggerheads with the staff of Fortis Hospital over the same issue.

The department on Thursday installed five washing machines and 15 air-conditioners in the Covid-19 unit of the civil hospital.