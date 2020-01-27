Ludhiana: Drizzle brings back chill, more to come

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:23 IST

After a rise in temperature for nearly 15 days, the city witnessed 0.2mm rain which led to a 2.5 degree drop in the day temperature on Monday.

According to the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the city will witness rain and thundershowers coupled with hailstorm at isolated places.

While the maximum temperature was recorded at 16.6 degree Celsius on Monday, the minimum temperature saw a .3 degree rise and settled at 6.6 degree Celsius as it continued to drizzle across the city till the filing of this report.

Head of the department, Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, said cloud cover and foggy conditions will continue in the region till Wednesday.

Sidhu said the rain activity is due to western disturbances and will continue on Tuesday, following which the weather will began to improve. “The western disturbances will lead to snowfall at higher reaches which will lead to a drop in temperature,” said Sidhu, adding that visibility will continue to be low during morning hours.

“Record rainfall was witnessed even in November and December. The city recorded 20mm rain on January 13 and 14, the highest recorded this month so far,” said Sidhu, adding that instead of frost, fog has been witnessed during the present winter season.

The city has seen an 18% rise in the humidity level, with the figure being at 75% by the afternoon.

No effect on crops, but exercise caution

Sidhu said the rain activity will not have any damaging effect on crops.

On the other hand, PAU experts had suggested judicious use of herbicide which should be carried out under the supervision of an expert. According to senior agriculturist from the department of agronomy of PAU, MS Bhullar, moisture content was witnessed in the crops due to excessive rain in November and December.

“The field visit and interaction with farmers revealed herbicide injury on wheat plants. The injury on wheat was recorded mostly in fields where herbicides have been used in higher doses, sprayed more than once in the same field, used at wrong timing and/or wrong method of spray.

“Gullidanda” has been a major weed of wheat crop, and, in general, herbicides are used to manage this weed in the state.