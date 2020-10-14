e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Girls grab top ten slots of BCA, BCom exams

Ludhiana: Girls grab top ten slots of BCA, BCom exams

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Six students of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, bagged top ten spots in BCom and BBA sixth semester examination, results of which were announced by Panjab University on Wednesday.

In BCom, Palak Dewan secured 3,254 out of 3,700 marks and topped in the varsity. While Sherill Arora clinched the fourth position by securing 3,235 marks.

Another student, Yogita Chawla bagged the ninth position after scoring 3,198 marks in the university exams.

In BBA, sixth semester, Nikita Jain secured 2,925 out of 3,400 and topped in the varsity. While Muskaan Singh scored 2,844 marks and bagged the fourth position and Sneha Gupta clinched the fifth position by scoring 2,840 marks.

Topper, Palak Dewan said that consistent hard work and excellent lectures delivered by her teachers paved the way for her gold medal. BBA gold medallist, Nikita Jain, gives major credit to her parents and teachers. Principal, Ajay Sharma expressed his deep exultation over the unprecedented attainment of SACCM brainiacs.

