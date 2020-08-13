Ludhiana: GND Nagar residents complain of contaminated water, choked sewers

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:28 IST

As the civic authorities failed miserably to address the issue of choked sewers, residents of street number 7 in Guru Nanak Dev Nagar are having a hard time for the past two months.

Expressing disappointment over the working of the municipal corporation (MC) and area councillor Ashwani Sharma, residents said that they are forced to drink contaminated water and people in the area have typhoid, allergies and various sicknesses due to dirty water.

They said that repeated complaints to the MC on their plight had fallen on deaf ears.

Himanshu, a resident of the area, said, “The sewer lines are choked for a long time, which also leads to water contamination in the area. I have sent my children to their grandparents’ house as the health of residents is deteriorating due to dirty water. Several complaints have been given to the authorities, but to no avail.”

Another resident Parveen Kumar said, “The residents are facing a lot of trouble due to clogged sewer lines. The population and industrial activity in the area have increased in the past due to which the old sewer lines are not able to take the pressure and remain choked. The authorities must replace them.”

Councillor Ashwani Sharma visited the spot after the residents raised hue and cry over the issue.

Despite attempts, Sharma could not be reached for comment.