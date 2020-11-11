e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana hospitality sector welcomes Punjab govt’s decision to allow re-opening of bars

Ludhiana hospitality sector welcomes Punjab govt’s decision to allow re-opening of bars

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The beleaguered hospitality sector has welcomed the state government’s decision to allow bars to re-open in hotels, shopping malls, and restaurants from November 10.

The bars reopened after hiatus of seven and a half months.

Even though hoteliers and restaurant owners were allowed to serve liquor, they were not allowed to open bars. Hoteliers said it is a welcome move ahead of Diwali and they hope for revival in the coming days.

Vice-president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Amarjit Singh said, “Our business depends on bars and it is good that the government has allowed us to reopen it. There is a steady increase in footfall in restaurants in the city.”

The former president of the association said that the government should further increase the gathering limit in events.

Hoteliers said that they have put together stringent safeguards to ensure a safe environment for consumers and employees.

General manager of a private hotel, Abhay Kumar said, “It’s a welcome step by the state government. We have made certain changes in the rules to comply with Covid guidelines. Since social distancing is mandatory, we are following all SOPs issued by the MHA and state government.

‘Rail roko’ hitting sector

Hoteliers rued that the rail roko agitation of farmers is taking a toll on their business.

Amarjit Singh said, “The hotel business depends mostly on those who visit the industrial hub on business tours. As passenger trains are at a halt, the business has reduced to less than 20%. Only a few customers are visiting the city from other states by road that also for purchasing hosiery products. The government should take steps to resolve the farmer issues and restart passenger trains.”

top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In