e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: I-T dept holds webinar on faceless assessment scheme

Ludhiana: I-T dept holds webinar on faceless assessment scheme

The session was led by additional commissioner Tarundeep Kaur

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

With the income tax department introducing new schemes after the launch of faceless assessment and taxpayer charter on August 13, a webinar was organised by Range-5 of the Income Tax department, Ludhiana on Friday to apprise members and office bearers of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) about the new schemes.

The session was led by additional commissioner Tarundeep Kaur. She explained how the process of Faceless Assessments and appeals would work and how it would make the interface between the taxpayer and the department more technology-driven and user-friendly. She also appealed to the taxpayers to come forward with their queries which would be resolved by conducting more such webinars in the future also.

Kaur said that these webinars are being held under a special drive for taxpayer awareness led by the chief commissioner of income-tax Ludhiana, KM Bali. The department plans to reach far and wide with these initiatives for aiding taxpayer services.

top news
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan
‘He doesn’t understand presidency’: Biden, Harris hit back at Trump
‘He doesn’t understand presidency’: Biden, Harris hit back at Trump
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
‘Pained’: PM Modi tweets to ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, praises his leadership
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI chairman
Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI chairman
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In