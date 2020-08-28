Ludhiana: I-T dept holds webinar on faceless assessment scheme

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:08 IST

With the income tax department introducing new schemes after the launch of faceless assessment and taxpayer charter on August 13, a webinar was organised by Range-5 of the Income Tax department, Ludhiana on Friday to apprise members and office bearers of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) about the new schemes.

The session was led by additional commissioner Tarundeep Kaur. She explained how the process of Faceless Assessments and appeals would work and how it would make the interface between the taxpayer and the department more technology-driven and user-friendly. She also appealed to the taxpayers to come forward with their queries which would be resolved by conducting more such webinars in the future also.

Kaur said that these webinars are being held under a special drive for taxpayer awareness led by the chief commissioner of income-tax Ludhiana, KM Bali. The department plans to reach far and wide with these initiatives for aiding taxpayer services.