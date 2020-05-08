Ludhiana industrialists seek extension of deadline to file taxes

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:53 IST

With the Union government extending the lockdown for the second time, members of the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking extension of the deadlines to file Goods and Services Tax (GST), income tax, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) contribution.

PDA general secretary Bobby Jindal said, “The last date for filing ESI and EPF was extended till May 15 when the government had announced the first phase of the lockdown in March. But, the lockdown was extended again till May 17. How can the government expect us to pay the taxes when the industry is shut?”

“The government should extend the last dates for filing taxes in proportion to the number of days for which the lockdown has been extended or the industry might face permanent closure,” Jindal added.

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Kular said, “It seems that the government is least concerned about the industry which is closed since March 22. The Union and state governments must extend the last dates for filing taxes. Further, interest and penalties on delayed payments should also be waived.”