e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest

Ludhiana: Jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest

Police have instructed city jewellery store owners to keep a copy of identity proof of sellers as stolen gold and silver articles are usually sold to them in most cases of chain snatching and burglary

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police have instructed city jewellery store owners to keep a copy of identity proof of sellers as stolen gold and silver articles are usually sold to them in most cases of chain snatching and burglary. They also warned that jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest.

They have also asked jewellers not to buy gold and silver items from those aged between 18-45 years.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that in most snatching and robbery cases it has come to light that some jewellers are buying stolen gold items.

While issuing a warning to them, the commissioner of police said, “We will be arresting such jewellers who buy stolen ornaments from snatchers and thieves. This will put a check on jewellers who have now become habitual of buying gold from criminals at lower rates.”

He added that they should also keep a photograph or identification proof of sellers and keep a record of ornaments they buy from such persons for at least one year.

Similarly, shopkeepers should check the original bill before buying a second-hand mobile phone.

Anand Sikri, president of Ludhiana Jewellers’ Association said that members of the association buy gold from the market only.

top news
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Bengal CID warns of phishing attacks through fake oximeter apps
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In