Ludhiana: Jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:51 IST

Police have instructed city jewellery store owners to keep a copy of identity proof of sellers as stolen gold and silver articles are usually sold to them in most cases of chain snatching and burglary. They also warned that jewellers who buy stolen ornaments may now face arrest.

They have also asked jewellers not to buy gold and silver items from those aged between 18-45 years.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that in most snatching and robbery cases it has come to light that some jewellers are buying stolen gold items.

While issuing a warning to them, the commissioner of police said, “We will be arresting such jewellers who buy stolen ornaments from snatchers and thieves. This will put a check on jewellers who have now become habitual of buying gold from criminals at lower rates.”

He added that they should also keep a photograph or identification proof of sellers and keep a record of ornaments they buy from such persons for at least one year.

Similarly, shopkeepers should check the original bill before buying a second-hand mobile phone.

Anand Sikri, president of Ludhiana Jewellers’ Association said that members of the association buy gold from the market only.