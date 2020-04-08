Ludhiana: Labourers can contact police for food, medical aid

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:02 IST

Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation (BackFinco) vice chairman Mohd Gulab appreciated the efforts of Punjab government for the welfare of migrant labourers and people from the weaker sections of the society. Gulab, who himself hails from Bihar, urged the migrant labourers hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states to not get panicky and said that the state government is committed to their welfare.

He said, “Due to ongoing lockdown, the industry is closed, but it would start its normal operations the moment the lockdown is over. The state government has made arrangements for stay, food and medical aid for the migrant labourers.”

“Labourers who don’t have any place to stay should immediately contact their nearest police station and they would be shifted to shelter homes. Such persons just need to carry their bedding and some clothes as food would be taken care,” he said.

“Ration is being supplied to the migrant labourers daily and on the orders of the district administration, one month rent of migrant labourers staying in vehras/houses has been postponed,” he added.