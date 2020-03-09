Ludhiana malls screening all visitors for coronavirus

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:28 IST

In view of the coronavirus threat, several malls in the city have started screening visitors before allowing them to enter. Apart from installing an infrared thermometer to check the body temperature, malls have also started keeping sanitisers at the entry gates, besides providing masks and gloves to security personnel.

MBD NEOPLIS MALL

At the MBD Neoplis Mall on Ferozepur Road, a huge queue was witnessed at the entrance due to the screening test.

Three security personnel, including a woman, were found checking the body temperature of all visitors using an infrared thermometer. From toddlers to elderly, it is mandatory for all residents to go through the screening before gaining entry.

Prabjot Singh Khera, associate vice-president, sales and marketing, MBD Group real estate division, said, “The well-being and safety of our guests and colleagues is our priority. In view of the increasing concerns about COVID-19, we are working closely with local authorities and following all guidelines and protocols as recommended by them and ministry of health, the government of India,” he said.

He added that as many as seven infrared thermometers were provided to the security department to cover all entry gates of the mall as well as Hotel Radisson Blu. “We have also provided masks and gloves to the security personnel to avoid physical contact with the guest while conducting the security check. Sanitisers were also placed at all entry gates and parking areas for the benefit of guests,” he said.

LONG QUEUES BUT RESIDENTS LAUD MOVE

Despite the inconvenience caused due to the long queues, residents aren’t complaining. “This is necessary in view of the pace at which COVID-19 seems to be spreading. It is the responsibility of all residents to take precautions to avoid the further spread of the virus,” said Simarjot Singh, 26, of Barewal Awana, who was standing in the queue outside the MBD mall, where he had gone to watch a movie.

He added that similar screenings should be done at all public places, including bus stand and railway station.

Harpreet Singh, another visitor and a resident of BRS Nagar, said, “Everyone should keep a small bottle of sanitiser and a mask with them while going out in public.”

INFORMATIONAL POSTERS

At the Silver Arc Mall, posters highlighting the precautionary measures to be adopted to avoid the spread of COVID-19, were displayed at the entry gates.

Harpreet Singh, security head said, “Apart from providing masks and gloves to the security personnel, we are creating awareness among visitors about the virus.”

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh, general manager of the Wave Mall, said they have stopped biometric attendance till further notice. “The attendance is being marked on registers. We are also making sure to clean the railings and desks from time-to-time,” he said.

An official from Pavilion Mall, requesting anonymity, stated that they have provided sanitisers at all the gates. Masks and gloves were also provided to the security personnel.