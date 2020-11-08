e-paper
Ludhiana: Man, aides pose as cops to rob commuters, held

Ludhiana: Man, aides pose as cops to rob commuters, held

Sadar Jagraon police have recovered four mobile phones, a motorcycle, a scooter, Rs 3,000 in cash, sharp-edged weapons, and fake police ID card from their possession.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday.
The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday.(HT photo)
         

A man and his two accomplices were arrested for posing as a police officer and robbing commuters of money, mobile phones, two-wheelers.

Sadar Jagraon police have recovered four mobile phones, a motorcycle, a scooter, Rs 3,000 in cash, sharp-edged weapons, and fake police ID card from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Charan Singh of Jainiyan Mohalla of Raikot and his accomplices Harvinder Singh alias Kalu of Kothey Khajura village and Hardeep Singh of Nawan Dalla village.

Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal said that the Sadar Jagraon police have arrested the accused from Gagra village on Sunday following a tip-off.

Charan Singh would target commuters in the name of checking and take their money and valuables.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they are drug addicts and executed crime to meet their needs. The SSP added that the accused have executed snatchings in Mullanpur and Jagraon.

A case under Sections 379-B, 379, 473, 419, 411 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar police station of Jagraon.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused had installed fake number plates on motorcycles.

