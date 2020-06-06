Ludhiana man bludgeons 22-year-old son to death, burns body on roof

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:42 IST

A 62-year-old man bludgeoned his 22-year-old son to death in Jagir Colony of Tibba on Friday following a spat over washing utensils. The elderly man put gunny bags on the body and set it on fire on the roof of the house to hide his crime, the police said.

Neighbours informed the police after they saw flames on the roof and smelt burning flesh. The police reached the spot and doused the flames, and took the half-burnt body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The victim was identified as Sudhir. His father Parmeshwar Pal, 62, used to work as a security guard at a private hospital, but lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sudhir, the victim. ( HT PHOTO )

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said Parmeshwar and his son were living in Jagir Colony, while his elder son lived in Subhash Nagar with his family. His wife is in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

The ACP said that on Friday night the father-son duo had dinner. Parmeshwar asked his son to wash the utensils, but he refused. They got into a spat following which Sudhir hit his father with a pan.

Sudhir got scared and rushed towards the roof. Parmeshwar took the same pan, followed him on the roof and hit Sudhir on the head. The father then took a wooden log and bludgeoned Sudhir to death.

The ACP added that the accused put gunny bags on the body and set it on fire. The neighbours informed the sarpanch of the village after they saw flames on the roof.

The police arrested the accused on spot. Parmeshwar told the police that he killed his son in a fit of rage. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.