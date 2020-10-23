e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man booked for dowry harassment, fudging passport documents

Ludhiana man booked for dowry harassment, fudging passport documents

The complainant said accused furnished fake documents and added the name of his paramour as spouse in his passport.

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A Janakpuri resident has been booked for harassing his wife and adding fake information in his passport.

Police said an FIR was lodged against the accused, identified as Harish Kumar, on the complaint of his wife Parul Baweja. The two have been married since 2016 and have a son.

In her complaint, Parul stated that sometime after their marriage, her husband’s attitude changed and he started harassing her for dowry and other petty issues. Later, she found out that her husband had developed an illicit relation with another married woman.

The accused furnished fake documents and added the name of his paramour as spouse in his passport. He has cheated the passport office too by fudging information, the complainant said.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said during the investigation it was learnt that the accused has already flown to Canada with his alleged paramour.

A case under sections 177, 420, 498-A of the IPC and Section 12 of Passport Act has been registered against the accused and a hunt has been launched for his arrest, the ASI added.

