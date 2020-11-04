e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man robbed of ₹13,000 , mobile phone at gunpoint

Ludhiana man robbed of ₹13,000 , mobile phone at gunpoint

Accused open fire in the air to threaten the victim when he resisted their attempt to rob him in Daresi area

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Robbers targeted another city resident, this time snatching Rs 13,000 and a mobile phone from a 48-year-old grocer in Daresi Area after opening fire in the air.

Though the incident occurred on October 26, the victim, Parveen Kumar, did not lodge a complaint till Tuesday out of fear.

Kumar, a resident of Nanak Nagar, who owns a grocery store in Karabara area, told the police that on October 26 he was returning home on his motorcycle after wrapping up work. Around 10pm when he was passing by Atam Hosiery in Daresi, three men on a motorcycle intercepted him. Brandishing a gun, they demanded his cash and money.

When he resisted, the accused opened fire in the air to threaten him and snatched his Rs 13,000 in cash and mobile phone before fleeing.

Left shaken by the attack, he returned home and narrated the incident to his family, but could not muster the courage to approach the police.

ASI Shavinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the robbery was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot. Kumar managed to get the CCTV footage and one of his neighbours identified one accused as Lovedeep Singh, who lived in their locality earlier.

After identifying him, the victim lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday. Police have booked Lovedeep Singh of Bhamiya, Deepak Kumar and Gagandeep of Shimlapuri under Sections 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

ROBBERS ON THE LOOSE

October 29: A Machhiwara resident lost his motorcycle and mobile phone to robbers on the Kohara-Machhiwara road

October 28: An elderly man was robbed of his scooter, cash and mobile phone while he was visiting his plot in Mani Shah Colony near Alamgir village

October 16: Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a 50-year-old woman of her gold chain and opened fire at her when she resisted in New Moti Nagar

October 14: A 32-year-old man was robbed of his motorcycle near Arya College for Boys.

top news
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
US elections: Where pre-poll surveys went wrong on Trump vs Biden fight
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In