e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC removes unauthorised ad boards installed at shops

Ludhiana MC removes unauthorised ad boards installed at shops

The action was taken against a dozen shops.

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The municipal corporation (MC) Zone A staff on Wednesday removed unauthorised advertisement boards installed at the shops near MC headquarters (Zone A office) at Mata Rani chowk.

The action was taken against a dozen shops.

The officials said that shopkeepers are only allowed to install a 3-feet longboard at their shops to display the products they sell but most of them had installed bigger boards.

Notices were issued to them in the past and as they failed to remove the unauthorised ad boards, the civic body took action against them on Wednesday. The officials said that the drive will continue in the coming days.

MC superintendent (advertisement), Ashok Kumar said, “Notices were served to shopkeepers asking them to remove the unauthorised advertisement boards, but they remained adamant due to which action was taken on Wednesday.”

Earlier in October, some residents had submitted complaints with the local bodies department slamming the civic body for its failure to take action against unauthorised advertisement. The authorities were criticised as a large number of unauthorised advertisement boards were installed at the shops situated near the MC headquarters.

Recently, the MC house had also approved a resolution to impose a penalty of up to Rs 50,000 against illegal hoardings/advertisement. But the civic body is yet to receive final approval from the local bodies department for the same.

top news
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things to know about Pfizer’s encouraging trial results
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
12 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama
Over 30 monkeys found poisoned to death, stuffed in gunny bags
Over 30 monkeys found poisoned to death, stuffed in gunny bags
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
Watch: US fires missile from warship to shoot down ICBM in defence test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In