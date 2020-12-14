Ludhiana MC seals 6 properties for defaulting on tax

cities

The municipal corporation on Monday sealed six buildings in the Zone B area for not clearing property tax dues.

Zonal superintendent Abdul Sattar said, “Six buildings were sealed in Zone B. The owners of five of them have paid a fine of ₹2.7 lakh.”

The civic authorities had issued orders to seal 83 buildings in Zone B area.The notice to seal such properties was issued under Section 138 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, after the property owners failed to pay the tax after one month’s notice.

The order stated that the civic body would start sealing these properties from December 14. Officers also passed orders to snap water and sewerage supply in 250 properties where owners had defaulted on the bills.