Ludhiana MC workers find male foetus in sewer; FIR lodged

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:44 IST

Municipal corporation (MC) workers found a decomposing male foetus in a sewer in Preet Nagar on Chimni Road here on Tuesday afternoon. The police said the foetus, suspected to be thrown in the sewer around two days ago, was taken to the civil hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the matter, said, “The foetus appears six to seven months old. The police received information from MC workers who found the foetus while cleaning the sewerage line.”

An FIR under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against an unidentified woman at the Shimlapuri police station.

The ASI said the police will check the record of hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get the record of pregnant women who had gone through delivery in the past three days.

Earlier on December 6, 2019, locals had found a female foetus wrapped in a polythene bag in a park at Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road. A day before that, another foetus was found in a garbage dump near Chatar Singh Park in Model Town.

WOMAN’S BODY FOUND IN KOOMKALAN VILLAGE

A woman’s body was found in an irrigation pipe of a field in Heeran village of Koomkalan on Tuesday.

Police said the body was without clothes and had no visible injury marks, though they are suspecting murder or sexual assault.

The body was first noticed by a farmer, Bhagwant Singh, 44, of Pangliya village. Bhagwant told the police that he had gone to the fields to water the crops when he noticed that the supply pressure was low. He checked and found the body stuck in the pipe, and informed the police.

The police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and have made an announcement in surrounding areas for identification of the woman.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area A) Vebhav Sehgal said, “The victim appears to be a migrant in her early 30s. There were no clothes or visible injury marks on the body. Prima facie it seems that the woman was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped here.”

“We are awaiting the autopsy report for confirmation. The body will be kept at the mortuary for identification for 72 hours,” the ACP said, adding that they had circulated the woman’s picture to other police stations and were checking missing complaints besides approaching factories in the locality for information about her.