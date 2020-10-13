Ludhiana police announce reward for information about serial robber

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:18 IST

Hot on the trails of a history-sheeter, who is believed to be involved in two armed robberies in the city last week, police have announced a cash reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

On Tuesday, the Ludhiana police commissionerate released a picture of the accused, Lovedeep Singh, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Tajpur Road, asking residents to help them arrest him.

Lovedeep Singh, the accused.

Wanted in several cases of snatching and robberies, police said Lovedeep, along with an accomplice, had robbed a Yamaha sports motorcycle from a realtor’s office on Jassiyan Road on October 9 and before that attempted a robbery at a currency exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk on October 5.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said in the last two years, Ludhiana police had arrested Lovedeep five times in separate cases. However, he returned to crime immediately after securing bail. He was last released on bail on August 25.

The police chief added that any information leading to his arrest will be rewarded, while assuring that the name and identity of the informer will not be revealed.