Ludhiana police chief tells schools to build separate toilets for boys, girls

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:15 IST

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has directed schools to build separate male and female toilets at a distance from each other.

The directions come in the wake of sexual assault on a Class 9 student of a private school in Daresi by the school owner on January 29.

Agrawal has also told the schools to depute woman attendants to monitor girls’ toilets, besides installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside classrooms, near the entry of toilets and also at the entry, exit and periphery of the premises with the provision of at least 15 days of recording. In case of an emergency, the principal shall personally authorise the custody of the child to a woman teacher until the parent or guardian arrives, the school were told.

The commissioner has already ordered the schools to get police verification done of all staff, van drivers and conductors.

The police chief has asked the schools to ensure that no student is handed over to anyone except the parents or those authorised by the parents. No girl students should be left alone with male staff, the schools were told.

According to the police chief, senior sections should be separated from junior ones. The schools have also been told to appoint both male and female guards at the entrance and exit gates during school hours. No unauthorised person should be allowed to enter the school.

Monitoring a must

Further the police commissioner told the schools to monitor private three-wheelers, four-wheelers cabs or any other form of transport to ensure that their conduct and antecedents along with proper address are satisfactory.

“We have also asked school managements to appoint staff on rotational duty to monitor all activities including traffic congestion, kids’ arrival and departure from school, during playtime, mealtimes and near toilets,” said Agrawal.

“Schools should ensure that no child is given dark room or solitary confinement as punishment. Schools should nominate coordinator or counsellor for parents to inform about their concerns to him or her in confidence. School management should periodically, or during their meetings with both teaching and non-teaching staff, discuss issues concerning safety of children and take feedback from the staff,” he added.

The schools have also been directed to mark attendance of children at the beginning, lunch and closing of school. In case any student goes missing, the matter should immediately be reported to the parents, guardians and the police. The schools have been asked to try for electronic system of attendance, besides installing display board regarding “Dos and Dont’s” in front of the premises and a group messaging system.

Also, the school bus driver and attendant should ensure not to allow the child to get down at any place other than the pickup point, the managements were told.