Ludhiana: Police form 4 teams of Covid Commandos to tackle outbreak

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:53 IST

Police have formed four emergency response teams comprising 20 personnel to ensure that the police follow the correct protocol while dealing with those found positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The teams have been christened Covid Commandos.

The commandos have been selected on the basis of their physical fitness and their desire to deal with the pandemic on the forefront. Doctors at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have imparted training to the teams regarding attending to infected patients, cremating dead bodies and how to protect themselves from contracting the infection. The teams had staged a demonstration at Police Lines on Tuesday.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the specialised teams have been provided safety gear, body kits, gloves, masks and sanitisers. Four teams of five police personnel each have been formed. Each team has a woman officer. The number of teams may be increased as per requirement.

Head constable Neelam Rani, who is part of the team, says “Not everyone gets chance to serve on the force and still fewer get to be the part of a core team.”

Rani, who has been serving in the police force for eight years, says the commandos have been provided quality equipment.

Constable Jagdeep Singh, 26, was proud to get an opportunity to join the team. “My family was shocked when they learnt that I had joined the core team but I told them that I did not want to miss the chance of serving society on the frontline.” Jagdeep has been part of the police force for four years and has a seven-months-old son.

A Ludhiana-based industry had provided 35 personnel protection equipments (PPE) kits to the police department in March. The police had ordered another 1,000 kits from the industry. The suits are made of a special fabric, which is fluid resistant, anti-microbial and reusable. The suits can be washed at least 40 times.

Khalsa aid donates 200 PPE kits to police

The Khalsa Aid donated 200 personnel protection equipment (PPE) kits to the Ludhiana police on Tuesday.

Khalsa Aid managing director Amanpreet Singh handed over the kits to the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja and ADCP city 4 Ajinder Singh.

Teja said all police stations under Zone 2 and Zone 4 will be provided 10 kits each. The remaining kits will be stocked at the police headquarters and will be available to other police stations.

“In case, someone is found positive for the coronavirus in the city, police personnel will wear the kits while sealing the area, quarantining family members, neighbours and taking them to the hospital.

The teams will work separately from the Covid Commandos.