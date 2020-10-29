Ludhiana police seize intoxicants worth Rs 6 cr from Jaipur in raid

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:36 IST

Intoxicant syrups and tablets worth Rs 6 crore were seized from the basement of a house in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during a raid on October 26, Ludhiana police officials revealed on Thursday.

The recovery was made following the information provided by Prem Ratan of Jaipur, who along with his two accomplices, Arjun Dev and Gulshan Kumar of Alwar, Rajasthan, were arrested on October 9. The accused are currently lodged in Ludhiana central jail on judicial remand.

The caretaker of the house, Varinder Singh alias Rinku of Nangal Jaibohra Jhotwara of Jaipur, managed to escape during the raid.

Ludhiana police have already recovered intoxicant medicines worth Rs 4 crore from this gang. After Monday’s raid, the total recovery is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that the accused, Prem Ratan, had told the cops that the gang had received three consignments of intoxicant medicines from different companies, which they had dumped at different sites. Two out of the three consignments have already been recovered. One consignments had been dumped in the basement of a house in Mayur Vihar, near Ajmer Bypass, in Jaipur, the top cop said.

“Following the information provided by the accused, the police conducted a raid in the presence of drug inspector Amit Lakhan of Ludhiana, Jaijaikar Singh of Mohali and drug control officer of Jaipur, Sanju Singh and seized 76,920 syrups, 10.20 lakh tablets and 14,400 injections from the house,” he said.

The police have also recovered 12 other medicines worth Rs 35 lakhs , which we have handed over to the health department of Jaipur for further proceedings, the police chief said.

“During questioning, the accused told the police that they used to buy medicines on fake licenses from different companies and supply it in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan using fake names and fake bills in the name of doctors,” he added. The Police chief further said that the role of the companies named by accused is also being looked into.

Timeline of the crackdown

On September 17, the Dehlon police arrested two accused, Ranjit Singh and Damanpreet Singh, and recovered 9,000 tablets, 13,000 capsules and 40 syrups from their Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car. The duo was coming from Dehlon side to deliver a consignment in Shimlapuri.

During questioning, the accused told police that they use to procure the intoxicants from Rajasthan. Following this information, the police arrested two more persons, Arjun Deb and Gulshan Kumar, from Rajasthan on October 7. The police had produced the accused before the court. The court sent them to seven-day police remand.

On October 9, the police arrested an accused identified as Prem Ratan, on the information provided by Arjun Dev and Gulshan Kumar. The police recovered 99,600 syrups from a godown in Jaipur following the information provided by Prem Ratan.