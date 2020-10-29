Ludhiana police starts drive to make city beggar-free by Nov 11

cities

Oct 29, 2020

Days after two children, forced to beg on streets, were rescued from the clutches of a kidnapper, Ludhiana police has vowed to bring an end to the begging menace in the city by November 11.

Appealing to residents to support the drive, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has asked them to refrain from giving alms or food to the beggars. A Whatsapp number (9115601159) has also been released, where residents can alert the police about the location of the beggars.

The task, however, is bound to be a challenging one as the cash-strapped city residents are known to be generous with their donations, a trait that the beggars have learnt to exploit.

“Many beggars travel to Ludhiana during winter months as residents here are in the habit of donating blankets during cold nights. As per one estimate, every beggar collects 20-30 blankets in these two to three months and then sells it,” said the commissioner.

Most beggars are active at the traffic light points, Shri Durga Mata Mandir near Jagraon Bridge, Nav Durga Mandir in Sarabha Sarabha Nagar and Krishna Mandir in Model Town extension, as they know residents visiting religious places are often keen to distribute food.

Agrawal said the police will be working in close coordination with the civil administration, municipal corporation, health department, child welfare department and social security department for the success of the drive. He said that the widespread begging menace leaves a bad impression of the city.

Giving details about the plan, the top cop said, “We have chalked out a special plan to deter the problem. Beggars who are found residing in the city for less than a year will be sent back to their native places. Beggars with disabilities will be shifted to shelter homes. Child beggars will be sent to child shelter homes. Others who are fit will be asked to earn their living by working somewhere.”

He further said that the police have intensified verification drives for beggars. He has given instructions to the station house officers concerned to complete the verification of beggars in the next 15 days.

The police had initiated a drive in February this year and identified 1,170 beggars at 19 busy locations of the city. In one month, the number of beggars had dropped to 435. But the Covid-induced lockdown had thrown the drive off-track.

Reacting to the development, Aman Sandhu of the social wing of FICCI FLO said, “The plan to rehabilitate beggars taken is a welcome step. This will not only provide relief to residents, but to those involved in begging too, as they can now hopefully lead a life of dignity and respect. It will also hopefully bring down the kidnapping cases.”

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “All departments are united and working for the welfare of the city and its residents. Begging has become a menace in the city, which leaves a bad impression on visitors. The locals should stop giving food and money to beggars, as it encourages them. We will rope in some NGOs and industrialists to rehabilitate the beggars.”