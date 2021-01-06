e-paper
Ludhiana receives 10mm rain since January 1

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated thundershowers over the district and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Girls caught in the showers in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The weather is expected to remain cloudy for the next 24 hours, according to PAU officials.
The city has recorded nearly 10mm of rainfall so far since January 1 and 5mm in the past 24 hours said, Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated thundershowers over the district and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

However, the cloud cover brought some respite from the cold wave. The day temperature was recorded at 18° Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 10.2° Celsius, 4.8 degrees higher than the average temperature recorded during the season.

Heavy showers coupled with strong winds were witnessed at midnight. However, the weather turned pleasant during the morning and light drizzle was witnessed during the afternoon.

Kaur said the present spell of rain will be followed by foggy days for the next week.

She said that such weather is beneficial for wheat crops while vegetable farmers need to stay alert.

