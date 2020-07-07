Ludhiana’s additional deputy commissioner tests positive for Covid-19; attended meeting with DC on Monday

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:24 IST

Ludhiana: Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjit Singh Bains has tested positive for Covid-19.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said on Tuesday that the test report of Bains was received on Monday night.

He is the third high rank official from Ludhiana to have contracted the virus. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli died fighting Covid-19 on April 18, and deputy commissioner of police (DCP), law and order, Ashwani Kapoor is undergoing treatment since he tested positive in the last week of June.

Bains had recently supervised the return of migrant labourers via train to their native states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He was also looking after the distribution of ration among the labourers.

Of late, he was staying in office and monitoring the Covid-19 initiatives being carried out by the state government.

Sources in the department said that the ADC was suffering from cough, fever and shortness of breath. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) on Monday evening after he began vomiting.

FLUTTER IN BUREAUCRATIC CIRCLES

The news of the ADC testing positive created a flutter in bureaucratic circles and among employees of the deputy commissioner’s office.

Bains had attended a meeting with officials, including deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, municipal corporation additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, sub divisional magistrate (West) Amrinder Singh Malhi, on Monday.

Besides, he was on a field visit with employees of the DC office.

OFFICIAL RESIDENCE ON MALL ROAD SEALED

The ADC’s official residence on Mall Road has been sealed and his family members have been asked to remain under quarantine. The health department has also initiated contact tracing of the official.

Earlier, four members of family on Mall Road had tested positive for Covid-19.

Three patients, two from Ludhiana and one from Malerkotla, died and 27 fresh cases were detected in the district on Monday.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients from Ludhiana has risen to 1,092, while 27 people succumbed to the disease.