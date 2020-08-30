e-paper
Ludhiana: Social distancing goes for a toss during Ganesh visarjan

Ludhiana: Social distancing goes for a toss during Ganesh visarjan

This happened a day after the district witnessed its biggest spike in Covid-19 fatalities

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:39 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
People gathered on the banks of Sutlej river to immerse idols of Lord Ganesha in Ludhiana on Sunday.
People gathered on the banks of Sutlej river to immerse idols of Lord Ganesha in Ludhiana on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Not giving two hoots about the social distancing norms, people from all walks of life thronged the banks of Sutlej River to immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha on Sunday.

People gathered on the banks were seen hugging and putting colours on each other.

This happened a day after the district witnessed its biggest spike in Covid-19 fatalities with 17 people losing their lives.

To top it all, neither the police nor the administration was at the spot to control the crowd.

Social activist Varinder Bhakoo, a member of Shri Ek-Dant Ganesh Mahotsav Society, Kitchlu Nagar, expressed dismay over violation of social distancing guidelines.

“It is really unfortunate that people are not following the social distancing norms that too at a time when Ludhiana is witnessing a rise in Covid cases,” Bhakoo said.

“Belief is important but at this time we need to be cautious and adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. It is surprising that even amid the lockdown so many people managed to gather at the banks of Sutlej. What if one of them is an asymptotic carrier? ,” he added.

He said their society made efforts to uphold the sanctity of the festival. “Our Lord Ganesha was made of mud and organic paints. The visarjan was also carried out systematically. We first took the permission of a sarpanch in Doraha.”

When asked, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “Religion is a personal choice. I won’t comment on it. I urge people to maintain social distance in places of worship.”

