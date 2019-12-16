e-paper
Ludhiana teen hoping to get impounded bike back duped of ₹14,000

Ludhiana teen hoping to get impounded bike back duped of ₹14,000

The accused were identified as Lalit Kumar of Civil City, Haibowal, and Amit Kumar of New Chandar Nagar, Haibowal Kalan

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police are on the lookout for two men who duped an 18-year-old boy of ₹14,000 after offering to help him get his impounded motorcycle back.

The accused were identified as Lalit Kumar of Civil City, Haibowal, and Amit Kumar of New Chandar Nagar, Haibowal Kalan.

The complainant, Ravi Verma, of Gopal Nagar, Haibowal, told the police that he worked for a goldsmith.

On Sunday evening, he was on his passing by Shiv Mandir near Daresi when police stopped him for checking and asked for his motorcycle’s documents. When he failed to produce the papers, the police issued a challan and seized his vehicle.

Verma narrated the incident to his friend, Amit Kumar, who took him to Lalit.

According to Verma, Lalit claimed that he had links in the police department, and can help him get his motorcycle back in exchange for ₹24,000. The deal was settled for ₹20,000.

Verma borrowed ₹14,000 from a friend and handed over the cash to Amit and Lalit at Daresi ground. The remaining amount was to be paid after he got his motorcycle back.

The victim alleged that the duo asked him to wait at Daresi ground till they returned with his vehicle. But they never returned. Suspecting something fishy, he approached the Division Number 4 station.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO, Division Number 4 station, said on Verma’s complaint they had booked the two accused under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. A manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

