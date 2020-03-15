Ludhiana tenant gives extortion threat to insurance agent, booked

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:06 IST

A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly threatening his landlord in New Janta Nagar. The accused, identified as Manjit Singh, a factory worker, allegedly told his landlord that he will kill his children if he did not give him ₹50,000.

The complainant, Sarbpreet Singh, 34, of New Janta Nagar, told the police that he is an insurance agent. The accused started living in one portion of their house two years ago. As the accused’s wife was pregnant, he told the landlord that he will pay the rent after a few days. Later, the accused issued him a cheque of ₹14,000.

On Saturday, the accused gave him an envelope and fled. When the complainant opened it, he saw a letter, written in English and Hindi, telling him to pay ₹50,000 cash. The letter directed him to keep the cash on a bench in Basant Park before 3pm. The letter stated that if Sarbpreet failed to pay up, his children would be harmed.

Shimlapuri police have lodged an FIR under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of Indian Penal Code. Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, Shimlapuri station house officer, said the accused is on the run and his family has also left after locking the house.

It is the second such case reported in the district in the past 20 days. On February 24, the Jagraon Police had lodged an FIR against unidentified persons for opening fire in front of a farmer’s house in Dholan village in Jagraon. The accused had demanded ₹30 lakh as extortion and said that he and his family members would be killed if they failed to do so.