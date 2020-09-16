Ludhiana tent dealers urge govt to increase limit of social gatherings to 300

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:52 IST

On the second day of protest, tent dealers have requested the government to allow gatherings up to 300 people so that their businesses could be saved and they earn a livelihood.

On Wednesday, members of the Punjab Tent Dealers Welfare Association submitted memorandums to Congress MLAs and deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma to press for their demands.

Tent dealers said that the central government had allowed 100 persons at gatherings from September 21, yet the state government had not lifted the restriction of 30 persons.

Announcing a two-day strike against the state government, the association had organised protest marches in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

In the memorandums submitted to the DC and MLAs including cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sanjay Talwar, Kuldeep Vaid and Surinder Dawar, tent dealers’ association demanded that the government should allow at least 300 persons to gather at an event. They said that the lockdown has spelled doom for them as their livelihood depends on social programmes.

Punjab general secretary, Shiv Shanker Rai said, “Apart from 8,000 tent dealers across the state, caterers, decorators and DJs have also extended their support to the cause and kept their shops closed. Dealers have suffered heavy losses and most employees have lost their jobs, but the government is still not paying heed to our problems.”

“We have been demanding that the government extend the limit to 250 to 300 persons, as we can make arrangements to maintain social distancing. Tent dealers are struggling to make ends meet and many of them have been forced to change vocation to earn a livelihood,” said Raj Aggarwal, president of Ludhiana Tent dealers welfare association.