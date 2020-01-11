Ludhiana top cop orders police verification of school staff

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:40 IST

Prioritising safety and security of schoolchildren, the commissioner of police, Rakesh Agrawal, has ordered all schools to deposit their list of staff, including drivers and conductors of school buses, with their pictures to the police station concerned.

Apart from it, the official has also ordered education institutions, factories and other establishments to deposit record of gardeners, drivers, watchmen and other employees, who live on their premises.

POLICE VERIFICATION OF DOMESTIC HELPS

After repeated incidents of robberies and burglaries by domestic helps, the commissioner of police has again ordered police verification of such workers before they are hired. Besides, police verification of tenants is also a must, he added.

He said in absence of police verification, it was difficult for police to trace domestic helps who fled after committing crime.

CARRYING SAND IN UNCOVERED VEHICLES

The commissioner also banned carrying sand in uncovered vehicles for the safety of commuters. He said winds often lifted uncovered sand in the air, causing inconvenience to commuters, which can also lead to mishaps. He ordered the drivers to cover their vehicles with tarpaulin or other covers. Besides, the police chief banned ferrying people on vehicles meant for loading material, as this can cause mishaps and loss of life.

BAN ON OPERATING EATERIES AFTER 11.30pm

Agrawal reiterated the ban on operations of any eatery, restaurant, dhaba or hotels post 11.30pm. He also banned operation of liquor vends post 11pm.

Violation of these orders will invite action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.