Home / Cities / Ludhiana train tragedy: 34-year-old dying unit owner succumbs to injuries

Ludhiana train tragedy: 34-year-old dying unit owner succumbs to injuries

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:35 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 Ludhiana: Five days after tragedy at Giaspura railway level crossing, one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on Thursday when he was being taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, from a city based private hospital.

Deceased Arjun Kumar , 34, owned a dyeing unit near Giaspura Chowk here.

Kumar was returning home on his motorcycle when he got hit by a train at Giaspura railway crossing, said Arjun’s cousin Arvind.

Arjun had suffered grievous injuries on his head and was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the past five days.

After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family members of the victim.

Arjun is survived by his wife Anita and two children — a three-year-old son Harshit and one-year-old daughter Queen.

In the incident that occurred on February 29, two persons, including Ratanjit Singh (64) and Gurpreet Kaur (26), were run over by New Delhi–Amritsar Shatabdi Express at Giaspura railway level crossing, while Sunny (21) and Arjun (34) had suffered injuries.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, investigating officer, GRP Ludhiana, said that Sunny was discharged after getting treatment from civil hospital.

The police had recorded his statement and he was granted bail. “Now, an inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) was initiated after death of Arjun,” he said.

