e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana woman decamps with in-laws’ cash, jewellery 16 days after marriage

Ludhiana woman decamps with in-laws’ cash, jewellery 16 days after marriage

Left the house saying she was going to pick up her uncle from the bus stand and never returned.

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 25-year-old newly married woman and her three aides have been booked for stealing Rs 18,000 in cash and jewellery from her in-laws’ house in Sidhwan Kalan on November 16.

The accused have been identified as Kamalpreet Kaur of Dodhar village, Moga; and Tejinder Pal of Gholiya Khurd village, Moga. Their two accomplices remain unidentified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Kamalpreet’s father-in-law Kulwant Singh of Sidhwan Kalan.

He said his son, Gurpreet Singh, married Kamalpreet on November 1. While Gurpreet was away at work on November 16, Kamalpreet left saying she needed to pick up her maternal uncle from the bus stand, but never returned.

When they looked for her, locals told them that they saw Kamalpreet leaving with three men in a car.

Later, the complainant realised Rs 18,000 in cash and jewellery were missing from the house.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anwar Masih, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the woman and her accomplices at the Jagraon Sadar police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

top news
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
MHA approves study to probe radicalisation in India, suggest amends in UAPA
MHA approves study to probe radicalisation in India, suggest amends in UAPA
Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held
Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held
Donald Trump’s challenge to election results hits hardest at Black voters
Donald Trump’s challenge to election results hits hardest at Black voters
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In