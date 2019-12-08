e-paper
Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Lure of Singapore work permit costs Ludhiana trader ₹3.6 lakh

Vishal Nagar resident went to board flight in Delhi in April 2018 but was told that the visa andticket were fake

Dec 08, 2019 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police booked a father-son duo from Madhya Pradesh for duping a city resident of ₹3.6 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad on work permit.

In his police complaint, Sandeep Singh, 27, a resident of Vishal Nagar, Pakhowal Road, who is into the business of air conditioners said it was in 2018 when he came to know about the accused travel agent Sawdesh Bishnoi through Facebook.

He said the accused told him that he knows about a job related to air conditioners in Singapore and demanded ₹3.6 lakh for getting him the work permit of the country.

He said he paid ₹50,000 to the accused after which he sent him a photocopy of the visa and tickets, following which he made the rest of the payment. Sandeep said on April 24, 2018, he reached the Delhi international airport to board a flight to Singapore, but was told that the visa and the ticket were fake.

The victim alleged that days later, Sawdesh’s father Badari Pawar met him and assured to return the money. He said Badari gave him cheques, which were dishonoured.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said Sawdesha and Badri were booked after investigation by senior officials. “An FIR has been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immigration Act at the Dugri police station,” the ASI said.

