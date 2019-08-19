Madhuri Misal new  Pune unit president of BJP, Ganesh Bidkar secretary

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:36 IST

PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Madhuri Misal, member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Parvati, as the new city unit chief while senior leader Ganesh Bidkar has been appointed secretary. Chandrakant Patil, BJP state unit president, made the announcements on Monday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Misal has replaced Yogesh Gogawale, who has been appointed the party’s state unit vice-president. Member of parliament Subhash Bhamare, Kirit Somayya, Pravin Pote Patil and Ashok Kandalkar have also been named as state unit vice-presidents.

Gogawale, who completed his tenure as city unit president, was hoping to serve till assembly elections. The party took the decision on the demand of other MLAs from the city unit. Misal was lobbying since the past several months to get the post and had officially demanded it also. Misal is a three-time MLA from Parvati assembly constituency.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 19:36 IST