e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Cities / Magh Mela-2020 – Far from the madding crowd, techies, players and foreigners doing yeoman service

Magh Mela-2020 – Far from the madding crowd, techies, players and foreigners doing yeoman service

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:04 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Shivam, an accounts and finance professional, serving food at a camp in Magh Mela. HT Photo
Shivam, an accounts and finance professional, serving food at a camp in Magh Mela. HT Photo
         

PRAYAGRAJ: Former royals, national level tennis players, budding techies and aspiring computer professionals have arrived in the Magh Mela tent city from various corners of India and abroad to serve pilgrims. Here, they happily clean camps, wash utensils and serve food to devotees on the banks of Sangam. The rationale: a quest for salvation and to earn some good karma.

Among the prominent organisations feeding seers and pilgrims in Ann Kshetra of Magh Mela is ‘Om Wahe Guru’. Among the volunteers is Shivam, an accounts and finance professional working for a media house in New Zealand who is here on a month’s leave, especially to serve pilgrims and seers in the magh mela. “I try and come here annually for my peace and service to the devout. Currently, I have been entrusted with the task of collecting used plates and taking it for washing with the help of other volunteers,” he said.

Another volunteer here is Yashdeep, a national level tennis player ranked an impressive 20th in the country. Busy with training at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Training Academy in Spain, he too is here serving pilgrims and performing odd jobs entrusted to him.

Close by, busy in work, is Sanyam, who holds a diploma in business analysis and is pursuing his engineering studies in Noida. “My job is serving food to pilgrims and seers who come in all through the day for meals. Food is served in small portions with special care not to let it go waste. For me, the days spent here are special, as I believe that it brings me close to God and allows me to serve devotees who come here from all corners of the country,” he said. Nearby, another volunteer, Naman, a BCA student from Delhi’s Jagannath Institute of Management Studies is busy lifting heavy utensils in the kitchen for cleaning.

Om Wahe Guru’s Mahant Swami Satyam of Juna Akhada who is managing the affairs of the camp said, “Breakfast is served to all at 7 am, lunch from 11am onwards with milk being served at 4pm and then khichdi (a preparation made from rice and lentils) at 6 pm every day to pilgrims.

“We have businessmen, politicians and professionals all performing voluntary seva for seers and pilgrims here.”

At the camp of Ganga Sena, another religious organisation with a camp in mela area, Maharaja Vikram Singh Puar, the 10th Maharaja of former princely state of Dewas and a descendant of the Maratha Rajput Puar dynasty and the former princely state’s Rajmata Gayatri Raje Puar will soon be arriving. They will serve food and collect food plates of pilgrims. Each year they come here for three days, said Ganga Sena head Swami Anand Giri.

At the camps of Nageshwar Dham, Saket Dham and Santosh Das ‘Satua Baba’ also a number of such people are serving the pilgrims and saints.

top news
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner’s cheeky response on WC 2023 plans
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities