Magisterial probe ordered into death of toddler inmate of state-run shelter home in Lucknow

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:23 IST

The district magistrate of Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma, ordered a magisterial probe into the death of an 18-month-old inmate of a state-run shelter home. The child died at the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday. The shelter home authorities had said that the inmate was suffering from dehydration, however, the post-mortem examination report mentioned a head injury as well.

Officials said the boy took ill on Wednesday and was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment where he passed away the same day. “While the administration of the Prag Narayan shelter home, where the child was lodged, had said that he was unwell due to dehydration, his post-mortem examination report, which came out on Friday, indicated that he had suffered a head injury too,” said an officer.

District probation officer (DPO), Lucknow, Sudhakar S Pandey confirmed that the DM had ordered a magisterial probe into the reasons behind the death. “The post-mortem examination report will be sent to the DM’s office and probe will ascertain the cause of deaths,” he said.

A state government official said that the probe should also look into the role of the shelter home administration. “Be it head injury or dehydration, negligence is the root cause of this incident,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, circle officer (CO) Hazratganj, Abhay Mishra, said no case had been registered in the matter yet. “A magisterial probe has been instituted. While head injury is mentioned in the post-mortem examination report, it is not known if it is the cause of death,” he said.

Shelter home superintendent Manju Verma said that the child fell ill on Wednesday and a doctor from the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow, came to see him. “The doctor said the child was suffering from dehydration and his condition was critical,” said she, adding, “He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his illness on Wednesday night.”

The child was in the shelter home for over a year. He was rescued with his mother from the street. His mother, a specially-abled person, is also lodged at a shelter home for women.

When governor pointed out medical issues...

On July 29, UP governor Anandiben Patel started her stint here by visiting the government-run shelter home at Prag Narayan road. During her visit, she had asked the shelter home administration to arrange a doctor for the inmates. She had also directed the shelter home to write to the state authorities to get a doctor appointed there. Patel had also pointed out overcrowding at the shelter home.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 23:23 IST