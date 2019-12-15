e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Maha-Metro claims to have planted 1,681 trees, transplanted 14,645 in two years

Dec 15, 2019 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) claims it has planted 1,681 new trees and transplanted 14,645 trees in two years, since the construction of Pune metro commenced.

Maha-Metro is currently constructing two routes - Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and Vanaj to Ramwadi, work for which is underway.

A press statement says, “The Maha-Metro has so far planted 1,681 new trees and has transplanted 14,645 trees which come along the way of the metro project. The trees have been planted across the city at Akurdi Eco Park, Cooperation Centre, Akurdi Metro Eco Park, Kharadi FS and Army Campus, Pimple Nilakh, Deccan College Campus. Trees have also been transplanted at Kasarwadi STP, Forest ARAI, Ahmednagar roadside, Deccan Embroidery, Range Hill, KS Gurukul, PWD office, Yerawada Open Jail, Bund Garden, Nagar road, near Aare Dairy bus stand, Alandi, MSRTS bus depot, Agriculture College, Range Hill and Vanaj garbage depot.”

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Maha-Metro, public relations department, said, “For every metro project we undertake we make sure the project is sustainable right at the design state. So we follow this rule in all metro projects undertaken by Maha-Metro be it Nagpur, Pune or the future Warangal metro project .”

“With the arrival of the metro, the number of vehicles will be reduced from various roads in the city. Therefore, pollution control is going to have a big impact. To maximise the use of public transport, Maha-Metro has taken various measures to connect Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTS) and railway stations keeping in mind the multimodal integrated hub, says the press release.

BOX

1,681 trees planted

14,645 trees transplanted

Areas where trees have been planted and transplanted: Akurdi Eco Park, Cooperation Centre, Akurdi Metro Eco Park, Kharadi FS and Army Campus, Pimple Nilakh, Deccan College Campus. Trees have also been transplanted at Kasarwadi STP, Forest ARAI, Ahmednagar roadside, Deccan Embroidery, Range Hill, KS Gurukul, PWD office, Yerawada Open Jail, Bund Garden, Nagar road, near Aare Dairy bus stand, Alandi, MSRTS bus depot, Agriculture College, Range Hill and Vanaj garbage depot.

