Maha-Metro to prepare DPR for Warangal’s Metro Neo

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 20:39 IST

PUNE Maha-Metro Pune has been awarded the consultancy for the Metro Neo project in Warangal, Telangana. This was announced after a meeting held in Hyderabad by the government of Telangana, on December 9.

The presentation to Telangana was made by Maha-Metro MD Brijesh Dixit and director (projects) Mahesh Kumar.

The detail project report (DPR) is for a rubber-tyre metro for Warangal district over a 10-15 km distance.

The cost of a conventional Metro project executed by other states in India is Rs250 crore per km, while Maha-Metro is executing the same project at Rs 180 crore per km. Metro Neo in Telangana is forecast to cost Rs72 crore per km.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), New Delhi, is looking at ‘Metro Neo’ as a cost-effective solution for Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India.