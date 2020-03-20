e-paper
Maha picks Vijay Singhal as new Thane civic chief

Mar 20, 2020
A fortnight after former Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal relinquished his post, the state appointed Vijay Singhal, a 1997 batch IAS officer, as the new commissioner.

Jasiwal, who was the Thane civic chief for more than five years, resigned from his post in the first week of March following a spat with several civic officials. The post was vacant after Jaiswal went on leave. Singhal was the additional municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Singhal confirmed the news and said he will join as soon as Jaiswal comes back from leave and hands over charge.

“I have been appointed the new civic commissioner of Thane city. I served as the additional commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC) since 2017. Before that, I was the commissioner for sugar and excise department before that,” he said.

Singhal received the Prime Minister’s Award for excellence in public administration in 2009 when he was the municipal commissioner of Kolhapur. He was also the collector of Jalgaon.

On Thursday, the government transferred six officials, including Madan Nagargoje, director of information and technology. Ranjit Kumar will take over from him.

