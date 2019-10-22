Maha polls: 3 voters killed as bus hits truck on Pune expressway

cities

Three people were killed and 16 injured when a private bus, taking all of them to their native Satara district to cast their votes, hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Monday morning. In two separate incidents, a police officer and a teacher, both on poll duty, died of heart attack in Gadchiroli and Kolhapur, respectively, on Monday.

The mishap on the Pune highway took place in the Kamshet area around 4am when the bus, carrying around 30 passengers, was on its way to Patan tehsil in adjoining Satara district from Mumbai. “Around 30 people, who work in Navi Mumbai, had hired a private bus to go to their native place in Satara district as they wanted to cast their votes,” said an official from the Kamshet police station. The bus driver apparently lost control following which the vehicle hit a truck parked on the roadside, he said.

“Three people were killed in the mishap and around 16 others injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Talegaon where they were undergoing treatment,” the official said.

2 on poll duty die of heart attack

Meanwhile, a police officer deployed on election duty in Gadchiroli, died of heart attack on Monday. The officer was airlifted to Chandrapur on Monday morning after he complained of chest pain, but died during treatment. A teacher on poll duty in Kolhapur also died after a heart attack.

A police constable on duty at a Thane polling station has been admitted to the hospital for treatment after he had a minor heart attack on Monday. According to the Election Commission’s statement, the constable is currently recovering.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:39 IST