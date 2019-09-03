Maha to build MTDC resorts in J&K, Leh

cities

The state government has decided to set up two Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and Ladakh. The resorts will be located near Srinagar and another at Leh in Ladakh.

The state tourism minister and MTDC chairman Jaykumar Rawal said the government has allocated ₹2 crore for the project. The decision was taken at the board meeting of MTDC on Tuesday. State government officials claimed this would make Maharashtra the first state to invest in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A on August 5. The decision enables residents from other parts of the country to buy land in the region. “The resort at Ladakh will be a mountaineering institute with an adjoining resort. A team of state officials will visit the places to find suitable sites. They are planning to finalise things in the next one month,” Rawal said. Officials said state officials will visit the places in the next two weeks.

Rawal said the state is looking for locations close to the airport and railway station. “We will appoint a consultant who will help us finalise the sites. Our first preference will be government land; we are also in touch with the state tourism board. The state is also open to buying private land if needed,” said Rawal. CM Devendra Fadnavis will write a letter to J&K governor Satya Pal Malik, requesting him to extend help for the project.

