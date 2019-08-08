Maharashtra floods: ‘Government machinery missing in action’, says Pawar

mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the state government machinery in Maharashtra was ineffective in providing relief to the flood hit areas of Maharashtra. Pawar was addressing a news conference after a review of the prevailing flood situation in the state with his party office bearers.

“This is for the first time that the administration has been found wanting from discharging its duty in times of crisis. The administrative culture in Maharashtra has always been ready to work for the people but this time this administrative machinery is missing from providing relief and succour to the flood-hit people. Today, taking into consideration the serious nature of the floods, NGOs and the people must come forward to help the people and keep the culture of helping others alive,” he said.

The senior leader noted that while some districts like Ahmednagar, Solapur and Nashik were facing drought, some others were seeing unprecedented rainfall and floods; especially districts like Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Sindhurdurg, Ratnagiri and Palghar.

“I was advised by party workers that I should not visit these areas as the relief operations might be disturbed due to arrival of political personalities and I accepted their suggestion. People from outside should not visit these flood-hit districts as it might hamper the rescue operations,” he said.

Pawar noted that agriculture had been adversely affected in a big way and farm soil has been washed away . This had result in huge losses for the farmers with the destruction of small businesses, road infrastructure and crops. “The correct damage can be assessed only when the water levels recede. It is an unfortunate tragedy which has unfolded on the people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Pawar noted that farmers had let off their animals trapped in flood waters and a large number had been washed away. This is a four-fold destruction and I am witnessing such a situation for the first time in my life,” he said.

The senior leader urged the state government to immediately compensate the victims and complete panchanama (official assessment of damage) to calculate the damage.

He said in view of the colossal damage, the state and central governments must announce waiver of debts of the flood-hit farmers to bring them relief from the crisis.

About the contentious issue of release of water from Almaty dam in Karnataka, he said, “The controversy over Almatty dam has been there for long and it is the Sangli people who have to pay the price. The Karnataka government must take a decision from a humanitarian point of view and do whatever it can to alleviate the plight of the flood-hit people of the state,” he said.

