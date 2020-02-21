Maharashtra unwilling to touch imported onions due to decline in prices

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 21:03 IST

PUNE: Union minister of state for consumer affairs, Food and public distribution, Raosaheb Danve Patil said on Friday that “a solution would be worked out soon” for the nearly 18,000 tonnes of imported onions that were continuing to lie idle, one month after arrival at the ports.

“In view of the needs of the market and based on the demand from different state governments, the Union government had decided to import onions from Turkey, Holland and Egypt. We have so far imported 35,000 metric tonnes of onion out of which nearly 17,000 metric tonnes have been distributed. Further process is underway in a fast track manner,” he said.

He said talks were on with the Maharashtra government and a solution would be worked out soon.

The onions were imported from Turkey, Holland and Egypt when the country was facing short supply and high prices. However, by the time the onions arrived at the ports last month, prices had dropped substantially. With onion rates having dropped sharply to Rs 15 -20 per kg in almost all the wholesale markets in Maharashtra, the state has declined to procure the imported onions which cost more than Rs 45 per kg.

Officials from the Maharashtra government said that although they had demanded the onion imports from the Centre, by the time the onions arrived, prices had dropped sharply and the higher priced imported onions were also not suited to the Indian palate.