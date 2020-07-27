Maintain strict vigil along Indo-China border in Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti: HP Cong chief

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:30 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore on Monday asked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to order the police to maintain strict vigil near the Indo-China border in Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti districts and also take up the matter of construction activities by the Chinese army near the state’s border with the defence ministry.

In a letter, Rathore apprised the CM about the road construction activities near Indo Tibetan border by the Chinese Army. He said some locals in Kunnu Charan village of Kinnaur have shared a video on social media regarding the issue. The video was also forwarded to him, Rathore said.

He said the locals alleged that some construction activities by the Chinese Army has been going on about 22km from this village at Khempula pass. “The Chinese have constructed road and some activities near the Indian border has been noticed,” he said.

The matter should be immediately reported to the defence ministry, he added.

State BJP leaders spreading virus in HP: Cong

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee also staged a protest against undemocratic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government outside the Raj Bhawan here on Monday.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the BJP conspiring to form government in Rajasthan by creating unrest in chief minister Ashok Ghehlot led Congress government in the way it did to form government in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Rathore also lashed out at state BJP leaders for allegedly spreading Covid-19 in the state and demanded a case of attempt to murder against them.

He said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had blamed members of Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus in the state and FIRs were also filed against some of them. “Now, when the BJP leaders are responsible for spreading virus why is he hesitating to take action against them,” Rathore said. Recently, a state BJP leader had tested positive for Covid-19 and violated the state government’s rules by meeting others who also tested positive later.